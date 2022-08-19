Teresa Kay McBrayer Van, age 60, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday August 17, 2022, at Baptist Health in Corbin.
She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, a daughter of the late Charles William McBrayer and Billie Ruth Monhollen McBrayer. She was a retired childcare provider with EKCCC. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother to her family, and a devoted and caring mother to whomever needed a mother. Her home and her heart had an open-door policy.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Jeffrey McBrayer, Charles McBrayer, and Billie Jean McBrayer.
Teresa is survived by her husband Delmer Van, children, Brandon Van (Jessica), Adam Van (Amber), Megan Warren (Adam), Ed Van (Irelyn), grandchildren, Aaliyah, Braydon, Austin, Heidi, Solomon, Averi, Augustus, and Oliver, siblings, Vickie Neff (Joe), Mona Benson (Rick), and Michelle Cox (Darin), and by many other friends and family.
Visitation for Teresa Van will be held from 6-8pm on Friday August 19, 2022, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in Corbin. Her funeral service will then be held at 1pm on Saturday August 20th at Sojourn Baptist Church, Moore Hill in Corbin, Kentucky, with Rev. Sam Moore and Rev. Tony Jackson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Dugger Cemetery in Knox County, Kentucky.
Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
