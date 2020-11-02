Teresa Lynn Knuckles age 50 of Flat Lick, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital. She was born on September 5, 1970 the daughter of John Riley Knuckles, Jr. and Bertha Faye (Gregory) Knuckles. She was a member of the Concord Baptist Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed four-wheeling, fishing, hunting and spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John & Bertha Faye Knuckles.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her long-time partner of over thirty years, Dewayne Napier of Flat Lick, one son, Kevin Knuckles and wife Mary Beth of Flat Lick and one daughter, Katelynn Knuckles of London, Kentucky, one brother Joe Knuckles and wife Ruth Ann of Barbourville, two step grandchildren, Joshua Adam Lee and Nevaeh Lynn Lee and one granddaughter one the way, four nieces and nephews Jacob Knuckles, Jaxon Knuckles, Josh Napier and Whitney Napier. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
