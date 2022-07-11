Terisia Lynn Smith age 50 of Mills Creek Rd., Flat Lick, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, July 8, 2022 at her home. She was the widow of Tony Smith and the daughter of Victor Brown and Evelyn (Honeycutt) Brown, born to them on August 6, 1971 in Pineville, Kentucky.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Evelyn Brown and her husband Tony Smith along with two brothers, Ricky Brown and William Brown.
Terisia believed in the Holiness faith and was a homemaker. She loved gardening and cooking and being with her family.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her two sons, Tony Smith and wife Ashley and Matthew Smith all of Flat Lick, two brothers, Owen Brown and Joseph Brown both of Flat Lick, two sisters, Janice Brown of Flat Lick and Donna Brown and husband Russell of Dewitt, and two grandchildren, Anna Smith and Amelia Smith. She also leaves behind many other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services for Terisia Lynn Smith will be conducted on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. Gilbert Collins officiating. Pallbearers will be family and friends. She will be laid to rest in the Smith Cemetery. Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m.
To the Smith family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.