Barbourville, Ky. - Terry Hinkle, 66, of Corbin, passed away Monday, August 15, 2022. Terry was the son of Everett Hinkle and Versia Broughton Hinkle born to them on July 10, 1956, in Bell County, Kentucky. Terry was a kind man who cherished family and friends. He was hardworking. A plumber by trade, Terry worked many years for the Knox County Board of Education. Terry was also a dedicated member of Immanuel Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed working in his garden, camping, fishing, and going to area tracks to watch car races. But his greatest love was spending time with family, especially, Terry enjoyed, playing with his grandchildren.
In addition to his father Everett Hinkle, Terry was preceded in death by sister Kathy Hinkle and brothers Farrell Hinkle and Danny Hinkle. Left behind to mourn his passing is Terry’s mother Versia Broughton Hinkle, wife Martha Cooper Hinkle, son Jamie Nicholas Hinkle (Jessica), daughter Cindy Broughton (Erick), and stepson Tommy Lanham. Nine grandchildren, Katie, Conner, Ashley, Caleb, McKenzie, Zach, Jake, Hannah, and Brady; two great grandchildren, Mason and Kasen; and a host of nieces, nephews, beloved extended family members and friends also survive Terry and will remember him fondly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.