Ms. Terry Lynn Collins, 50, of Johnson City, TN, passed away Saturday evening, October 30, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, TN. She was the daughter of Mike Davis and the late Margaret Warren Wilburn born on September 6, 1971 in Kenton County.
Terry was a former waitress with Shoney’s and of the Christian faith. She enjoyed cooking, caring for others and spending time with family and friends.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a step-son, Russell Rogers.
Survivors include three beloved children, Emily Wagers of Gray, Aeiral Collins and fiancé, Dakota Dawson, and Kimberly Smith all of Johnson City, TN; her father, Mike Davis; one sister; four brothers; four grandchildren, Kristopher, Alyssia, Johnathan and Dakota expected to arrive soon; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, November 7 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Owen Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Lincoln McVey Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
