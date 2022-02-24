Politics isn’t always a pretty thing, but it’s good to see those in elected office not always be slave to their party when it comes to the job.
It was refreshing to see the wishes of late magistrate Stacey Roark honored this week as Governor Andy Beshear appointed Tina, Stacey’s wife, to fulfill the remainder of his term as magistrate for our second district.
The Governor could have appointed anyone, even someone in his own party, to fill the seat, but he stayed with Stacey’s wishes which were conveyed to him by Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell and others. Thank you, Governor Beshear, for this good, non-partisan act. Tina is a very capable stand-in for her husband.
I do not live in Tina’s district, rather I live in the Bimble portion of the third district, so my perspective of the work of the magistrates of other districts outside my own is less jaded and skewed I feel. I can be objective looking at the work of others and how their community is receptive of their representation.
Stacey was loved and appreciated by his constituents in the second district and beyond.
In all my years working here, which will be 19 in October, outside of an election year I’ve only had a few magistrates make it a point to come see me, call me or message me about things going on they felt I needed to know about. I can only recall three such magistrates - Darryl Baker, Jason Lake and Stacey Roark. All of these men have served their districts well during their time in office.
Stacey stopped by my office a few times in person, just to let me know of something going on or to let me know he was available for me to call on if I had any questions dealing with his district or the Fiscal Court in general. Every time I would see him out and about, he made a point to let me know he was just a call away. I appreciated that and never forgot it.
In this line of work, not many people are friendly to you, at least in the professional capacity of being a newspaper editor or publisher. It’s very refreshing when elected officials take the time to be helpful rather than critical of what I do. Stacey was a good one, and I look forward to watching Tina continue the work he did for their people.
•••
Often the words on the printed page get overlooked or heavily criticized, but rarely do they get praise. I find a great source of comfort that in recent months, many people have either called, e-mailed, texted or DM’d me to let me know they appreciate our new direction with covering our community. From increased features to a lesser emphasize on crime, our hard work is getting noticed and I am thankful for it.
Hard news sells newspapers. It’s a solid fact backed by cold, hard numbers. Since our slight shift away from slamming all of the doom and gloom on the front page, our numbers have held steady this time, and we’ve seen an uptick in sales in some areas. Our website analytics and social media insights are trending very well also.
Could it be that people are tired of hearing about crime and they’re ready for some good news? I sure hope so. We never like writing about murders, child sex abuse or the like. We prefer putting the spotlight on our community.
As we continue the good fight, I encourage you to subscribe so you never miss a copy of your hometown newspaper. You would save money and help keep this institution alive for many decades to come.
