Barbourville Mayor David Thompson and Knox County Judge Executive Mike Mitchell came together to sign a proclamation declaring the week of May 16 to May 22 as Emergency Medical Services Week.

The proclamation aims to recognize the value and accomplishments of emergency medical service providers. The EMS system includes first responders, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, emergency medical dispatchers, firefighters, police officers, educators, administrators, pre-hospital nurses, emergency nurses, emergency physicians, trained members of the public, and other out of hospital medical care providers.