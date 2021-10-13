Daniel Boone returned last week after being cancelled in 2020 due to Covid-19. I’m incredibly proud of the extensive coverage we provided this year, online and in two week’s issues. The hours were long. I myself slept a solid 12 hours Saturday night when all was said and done. Although it was exhausting being on my feet and in the sun all day, the response to the many photos and videos we shared made the experience more than worth it.
There are plenty of people to thank for helping make this our best festival coverage ever. John Dunn, my partner in the field whose voice over work is top of the line, Teresa Brooks, our graphic designer who never fretted about being left in the office more than usual, Publisher Charles Myrick, whose guidance always kept us reporters on point, Patrick Ledington who helped us as a freelance photographer over the weekend, Jeff Frederick, Sherry Moore, and all of the Daniel Boone Festival Committee.
The GFWC Kentucky Barbourville Jr. Woman’s Study Club and Anne Pedersen, Ed Frazier and Grateful Ed’s, Brendia Moses and KCEOC, Marti Partin and Artemus First Baptist Church, Larry and Dwight Warren, and everyone who sent us their own photos to share with our followers, Brian O’Brien and The Big One 106.3.
I’ve almost certainly missed someone who helped us along the way.
The biggest thank you goes to our readers and followers. Without you there would be no Mountain Advocate. Although DBF is over, we will continue to bring you the news of Knox County, with accurate, original reporting and features that highlight the best and brightest our area has to offer.
