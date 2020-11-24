A Flat Lick woman has once again found herself behind bars after being found high in public.
Tiffany Connell, 31, was arrested around 1:42 p.m. last Thursday after deputies made contact with her on Ramsey Branch Road. While speaking with police, Connell referred to herself as "The Alpha One." Her arrest citation states that when questioned, she would respond with irrelevant answers and had visibly restricted pupils.
Connell was arrested and charged with public intoxication, excluding alcohol. She was noted at the Knox County Detention Center as being "too high" to fingerprint or to sign paperwork during her initial booking. As of press time she remains in custody on a $750 bond.
