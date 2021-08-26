Over the summer, Artist Kellene Turner has helped transform downtown into a lovely landscape of hearts and colors.
A native of Ohio, Turner first came to Kentucky to attend the University of the Cumberland’s. “I just fell in love with Kentucky,” she said. Turner found the bluegrass to be a great place for her to explore the outdoors with its ample hiking and fishing, “it has everything I adore and value in life.” She and her husband began dating after college with her winning him over during a game of paintball. “I claim Kentucky as my home state,” she noted.
It’s the usual story. I’ve been creating art since I was little,” answered Turner when asked about getting into art. For a while now, she’s been working on her style and skill set and making them more available to the public. “Within the last 10 years I’ve been really putting myself pout there,” she said. For around three years she taught high school art in Pineville; before realizing teaching brought to many restraints. “I still try to push education when I create,” she stated, “this might be the only kind of art people see from start to finish and learn the process and what it can mean for a community.”
Turner describes her art as somewhat experimental and impressionism. “Playing with mediums and pushing its limits and mixing mediums is really what I adore doing,” she said describing her personal art. “You get to imply a feeling in an image without directly telling people what to see. I think that’s a lot more powerful than saying, here it is, this is what you gave to feel,” she continued.
Art is Turner’s full-time job. “I try to be as insanely productive as possible,” she said, adding “it’s mural season.” In addition to murals, she also takes limited commissions and has done some illustrating for children’s books. She described the workload as “multi-tiered chaos.” Turner’s mural work has taken her as far as North Carolina and local towns like Pineville, Corbin, London, and Jellico doing interior floor murals.
“Tourism knows what they want. They know the direction they want to set the stage for the city,” Turner said Barbourville’s murals. “There’s been some personal input on. A lot of things just to make them different and more personalized to the city,” she added on her role in the process. She added that she loves a client that knows what they want.
One of Turner’s favorite murals around town is the Pizza Heart on the side of Oasis, which she noted as having some of the best pizza she’s had. She described much of the detail and creativity that went into the heart shaped slice on the wall and shared a few hidden details we won’t spoil here. “You know there’s thought and time that went into it. As I’m standing there painting and discussing with my art buddy that helps we’re talking about the way pepperoni cooks in an oven for where to place shadows. How cheese darkens and where grease would pool and we’re analyzing all these things…” she said. “Some people might say, oh it’s just a piece of pizza, but it’s not. I’ve eaten a lot of research on it,” she said with a laugh. “As an artist you’re constantly taking in memory an applying it to your work,” she added.
Turner, whose husband grew up in Kentucky, didn’t realize at first the scale of the mural project she had taken on. She learned that Barbourville “used to be the cruise place,” and has heard many stories from friends that live here. “It’s a great place to visit…what I really value was the opportunity to work here,” she stated. “When I experience a city, I like to completely immerse myself in it,” she said, “if I see trash I pick it up. I feel like I belong. If I’m in a community I’m going to try to be a part of it.” Turner spoke highly of the kindness and hospitality of the people of Barbourville, “one of the things I can do is to love the city back.”
“Murals are so impactful for pride,” Turner stated, saying that people often approach her as she paints to tell her they love the works. “It says a lot when a community puts so much back in to beautification because it’s cleaner and creates that sense of place and belonging,” she said, continuing, “it’s big for transplant people and for retention. I think Barbourville is paving the way for making a big statement.”
Turner likes to add Easter eggs in many of her pieces and has had to incorporate existing elements into many of the pieces. “I’d encourage you to take a closer look,” she said. Some have camouflaged architecture while others may spell hidden words. Look for Kellene Turner’s art on walls across the area and follow her on Facebook at kellene.turner.art.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.