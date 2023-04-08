Appalachian Mountain People are known for their intricate handiwork. Whether it is sewn, cooked, woven, or created by other skills, our folks can design and produce quality products that are sought out by all. Good News! Now, you can take part in showcasing your particular talent.
The Barbourville ARH Woman’s Auxiliary would like to challenge all of the area artists, crafters, and artisans to take part in this year’s marketplace. Not only would your participation highlight your skills, but it would also allow you the opportunity to make a profit on your work and acquire new returning customers. In addition, you would be helping the Barbourville ARH Woman’s Auxiliary to financially impact our community.
The Barbourville Appalachian Regional Hospital Auxiliary is a charitable organization that benefits the hospital and the surrounding community. Proceeds from The 2023 Appalachian Regional Arts, Crafts, & Artisans Marketplace will be used for hospital and community impact projects. Over the past few years, the Auxiliary has contributed the following: tile floor for the emergency room; blood filtering machine; chairs for the board room; physical therapy equipment; transport wheelchairs; single and double comfort chairs for patients’ rooms; etc.
Also, our organization made a substantial donation for Eastern Kentucky Flood Victims and the future Autism Program in addition to providing scholarships for high school seniors living in Knox County and seeking a major in healthcare.
We are so excited to connect the people of our region to art, culture, and creativity. Important Information for Vendors :
The 2023 Appalachian Regional Arts, Crafts, & Artisans Marketplace will be held in the (new) gym at Knox County Middle School on Friday & Saturday, June 2 & 3, 2023 from 10:00am to 6:00pm. Vendors may begin setting up on Thursday, June 1, 2023 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm or on Friday, June 2, 2023 from 8:00am to 9:30 am. If you are only attending on Saturday, then you will need to set up on Saturday,
June 3 from 8:00am to 9:30pm.
Hand-crafted items only. Antiques and collectibles are accepted. Items of mass production will not be accepted.
Indoor Space - limited to 60 vendor spaces. One table and one chair will be available upon request for indoor booth spaces. Outdoor space – limited to 15 vendor spaces – one table and chair will be available upon request. You will need to bring your own tent. Outdoor spaces will be in the grass along the
sidewalk. In the event of inclement weather, outdoor spaces will be moved inside as feasible.
Electricity is available for an additional fee of $10 per day. Please indicate on the
Entry Form if you need electricity.
Please be respectful of the gym floor – use care and caution!
Security provided.
Application Deadline: Must be postmarked by May 19, 2023.
Mail application to: Barbourville ARH Hospital Auxiliary
80 Hospital Drive
Barbourville, KY 40906
QUESTIONS: Email – barbourvillearhauxiliary@gmail.com
Stella Smith –
(606)627-2492 Barbourville Tourism –
(606)545-9674
