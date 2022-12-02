The truth is that some of the best gifts come from broke people! So, if you find yourself financially embarrassed this year, don’t fret. You still have the best gifts to offer! People are so conditioned to run out and spend money on pricey gifts they can’t afford in order to prove their abounding love. However, love doesn’t have a price… that’s true, love is priceless.
Expensive gifts don’t always demonstrate love. Take the bonus gift that a boss gives to their employee, for example. The bonus may just mean that they were forced by society to make a good impression. The humongous engagement ring may mean nothing, if the giver cheats the same week. The new car may mean that they want to make themselves look good. The new gun may just mean, “I gotta equal your gift amount.”
Perhaps, the most meaningful gifts are the ones given from the heart. We could learn a lot from small children in this department. Be honest. Tell those one your list that you have decided to give of yourself and your time this year. The following is a list of affordable gifts you can give to show your love and appreciation. They are not only thoughtful, but also beneficial to the receiver who may be lacking in time, energy, or ability.
Offer to help clean their house for the holiday or each week for a month.
Bring a prepared meal from your table.
Wash, fold, and put away their laundry.
Run errands for them (pay their bills, go to the grocery store, etc.)
Use your talent to surprise them ( a painting, sing a song, a craft, write a poem)
A letter that tells them your favorite memories with them.
Give a free babysitting ticket.
Clean their vehicle.
The ideas are limitless. Simply think about what each person truly needs or values. Prepare to have a joyous, meaningful, and affordable Christmas this year!
