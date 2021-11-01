This week Hazard High School went viral after their athletic department posted pictures online of a pep rally featuring scantily clad football players appearing to give lap dances to coaches and an administrator, girls dressed as Hooters servers carrying mock pitches of beers, and staff being pretend paddled while bent over a table. The images were jarring and disturbing, and felt unquestionably out-of-place for a high school setting.
In a rare moment of unity, media outlets from NBC to Breitbart agreed that the event at Hazard High School was glaringly inappropriate. While the entire nation criticized the pep rally, the community of Hazard was unphased. A rally to support the principal/mayor was quickly organized, and parents defended the pep rally to major news outlets.
What disturbed me most about the incident at Hazard High School is that I read in a newspaper article that the school board had not received a single complaint from parents, and then I read that reiterated on social media. How could any group of people act in such Stepford-like solidarity?
On social media, people claiming to live in Hazard accused the world of unfairly attacking them. Why, they asked, would this be a focal point instead of their many merits and achievements. According to them, people are choosing to degrade them by twisting the incident at the high school while intentionally ignoring the greatness of their community and school. One person on Twitter even went so far as to say that jealousy was behind the criticism of the pep rally.
What struck me most is how familiar this all felt. My husband, Alan Maimon, wrote a book entitled “Twilight in Hazard.” He was invited to speak about it in Hazard. The book is not about the city. It is about all of eastern Kentucky. My husband used Hazard in the title because he called it his home when he worked in the area. Members of the audience repeatedly asked him why he wrote a book detailing the challenges of eastern Kentucky when the triumphs and progress of Hazard was the real story. The talking points used that night are similar to ones being used to refute that the pep rally was in poor taste, which feels a little like stumbling into the “Twilight Zone.”
Social media echo chambers are alarming, but ones with physical boundaries are even more troubling. “Little Boxes,” by Malvina Reynolds is possibly the catchiest tune ever written, but the words paint a picture that is anything but cheerful. The cookie-cutter homes, marriages, educations, and children paint a narrative of the people who politely conformed to groupthink.
Groupthink isn’t an isolated problem. It happens across varied populations. When loyalty and pride are too abundant it can create a toxic, insular society. In order to address a problem, one must first acknowledge the problem, but when a group of people act deliberately clannish, they forfeit that ability.
I loathe the blanket demands from social media calling for mass firings and state disciplinary action. Education and dialogue are so much more productive than punishment. We cancel too many people who we should be reforming instead. Identifying how the pep rallies reached the point of debauchery is important. Going on the defensive and rallying together in blind loyalty is counterproductive.
Hazard Independent is a distinguished school district with dedicated educators giving their full efforts to help their student body achieve success. But the schools and community could be even better if they addressed this situation with grace and humility. Dressing up as the opposite sex as a joke may not be funny to a student who is or is close to someone trans. And if the students forced themselves on the staff until they were shoved away, as many have described, the event was reinforcing rape culture. Lastly, fake pitchers of beer make light of the dangers of underage drinking. Maybe a qualified third-party could lead an assembly in which students could openly discuss and process their school event going viral.
The school board acted quickly and appropriately with an apology and sensible plan to prevent a recurrence of such a debacle. Making sure this doesn’t happen again is the best priority, but students deserve even more. The best justice is a community and leadership that can model learning from its own mistakes.
---
Angela is a native of Harlan, Kentucky and a former employee and columnist of The Mountain Advocate. She resides in New Jersey with her award-winning journalist, Alan Maimon, and their children.
