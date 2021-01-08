Prior to the season, if you had asked 100 people in the area what the strength of the Knox Central Panthers would have been this season, odds are they’d have said, “their offense.” However, through two games this season, Knox Central has only allowed 37 points in each contest.
The Panthers downed the Perry Central Commodores in their season opener 62-37, and almost mimicked that exact performance on the road against Middlesboro on Thursday, winning 70-37.
Knox Central head coach Tony Patterson was pleased with his team’s effort against Middlesboro.
“I’m happy with how we played,” he said. “We showed spurts of playing really well, and then in spurts we struggled a little bit. I felt like the first half was a little sloppy, but we started to do much better in the third quarter, and carried that into the fourth. I’ve got a lot of respect for Lewis (Morris) and what he’s been able to do with Middlesboro. He gets those guys to buy in, and they always play hard. They’re a scrappy bunch, and I feel like this was a good win for us. I think that Middlesboro is a lot better than the score indicates.”
Patterson also noted that his team’s conditioning seems to be improving as well.
“Much like most teams in the state, and in the country, we’re a little out of shape,” he said. “Without having a lot of time to prepare for the season, we really didn’t get to do the conditioning that we typically do every year. But these guys seem to be getting in better shape as we progress through the season. We’re doing a good job of pushing the ball and running the court, and I look for us to do even better the further we get into the season.”
There was no statistical information available at press time.
With the victory, the Panthers improved to 2-0 on the season. They’re slated to take on Bryan Station on Friday night at home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.