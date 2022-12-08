Everyone knows that small businesses mainly depend on their local community to help keep the doors open. The Shop is no different. However, Nathan and Gayle Ledington have expanded their business by adding an online community. They pride themselves in building relationships with people across many states.
The business began three years ago when Gayle decided to try to make a little extra money from buying pallet items online and selling them from her living room. She was the first in this area to dabble in this venture. She mainly sold bedding from places such as Kohls.
Meanwhile, Nathan ran a privately owned, full time trucking business. He says that he was always totally supportive of Gayle and even more so when he realized her business was booming! However, before long, many people were also buying pallets which narrowed the market.
The couple realized it was time to change the business plan. Nathan had grown tired of the expensive, time-consuming trucking business. He wanted to be able to spend more time with his family. He clearly remembers the day that he was driving out of Artemus when he prayed that if it was God’s Will he would find a building to rent. If you know where this business is currently located, you quickly realize God answered Nathan’s prayer by the end of the Artemus Road. There in front of Nathan was a sign that read, “For Rent.”
The plan that Nathan and Gayle had in mind was to be honest, treat everyone equally, be good to them, and sell quality merchandise as inexpensively as possible. Nathan chuckled, “Anybody that knows me (pointing to his head), knows it’s nothing I could have done on my own.” It’s only by the Grace of God that we’re here.
Their business at 431 Old 25E in Barbourville is open for walk-ins on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. They have live on-line sales on Saturdays from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Nathan admitted, “It’s not really about the money for us. It’s about building relationships that matter. Our customers are family. With that being said, Nathan grinned from ear to ear. “I absolutely can’t wait until Christmas!
The tradition that was started last year, of giving Christmas presents to children, will be continued this year. For weeks, customers have been placing toys in a donation box at the store, business partners from other places are donating toys, and they themselves will make up the difference in the toys needed. Last year The Shop gave out more than 200 toys. This year Nathan said looks to be even greater! “If our little shop can make this kind of impact, imagine what kind of impact the big corporations could have… if they would,” Nathan wiped the tears from his eyes. “Last year, the kids were lined all the way down to Pope’s Lumber Company!”
Gayle interjected, “This year, on the Friday before Christmas, December 23, we will be giving presents to children from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.”
Gayle and Nathan added that they depend on the help of their daughters Erica and Megan and Gayle’s sister Alice to keep the business running smoothly. Sometimes, when they are extremely busy, the customers are so great, they even pitch in and help. Gayle exclaimed, “The future is looking better and better. The sky's the limit! I can't wait to see where the Lord takes us!”
Finally, Nathan admitted, “If we had to close our doors tomorrow, it’s been worth it because of the relationships that we have built with people who have become family. I can guarantee our success is not by our own ability. It’s not us, it’s the Lord.”
