In an effort to continue to meet workforce training needs of small business owners and
individuals interested in advancing their work skills, The Center for Rural Development is
introducing live online training.
“COVID-19 has had a major impact on the workplace and, as a result, more businesses are
shifting toward telework and remote training for employees,” said Patti Simpson, director of
training for The Center’s Business & Community Training Center. “The Center is offering virtual
training opportunities to help businesses and individuals navigate these changing times.”
Starting in July, The Center will launch live online training in Microsoft Office Excel and Intuit
QuickBooks. Both are one-day online courses taught by a professional instructor and streamed
live to students.
The new live online training courses will allow students to receive the same classroom
experience and step-by-step instructions on how to get started with Excel or QuickBooks from
the comfort of their home or office.
“Workforce training is a wonderful way to utilize the enforced downtime so many have
experienced during this time of restrictions and medical concerns,” said Business & Community
Training Center instructor Carol Whitson. “Using virtual training tools allows us to remain safe,
advance our skills and knowledge while preparing for future opportunities.”
The first two live online training courses to be added to the training schedule include:
Microsoft Office Excel 2016: Part 1: July 8 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) This course provides
a basic foundation for Excel knowledge and skills. Students will learn how to create and
develop worksheets and workbooks in order to work with and analyze data that is critical
to the success of their organization.
Get Going with Intuit QuickBooks: July 10 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.) Students will use
basic features of QuickBooks to record and track business transactions. Upon
successful completion of this course, students will be able to set up a company and
update the chart of accounts; build and manage lists; manage inventory; record a
product sale; create invoice for service, and much more.
All students must have access to a personal computer, the Internet, and Microsoft Office Excel
2016 or Intuit QuickBooks 2018 software to participate in live online training courses.
Registration is $149 per course. An online workbook is included with each course and will be
used to work through course materials as covered by the instructor. Interaction and questions
are encouraged. Prior to the training, instructions on how to join and participate will be sent to
students.
To register for Microsoft Office Excel 2016: Part 1 or Get Going with Intuit QuickBooks, visit
www.centertech.com , call 606-677-6000, or email training@centertech.com
