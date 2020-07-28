The Center for Rural Development is following all federal, state, and local COVID-19 safety guidelines, but getting back to business.
A nonprofit organization based in Somerset, KY, The Center has 35,000-square feet of functional event space and can meet social distancing and other
COVID-19 requirements while providing a user-friendly, safe environment.
“These are difficult and challenging times, but we are fully committed to serving and meeting the needs of our customers and business clients,” said Laura Glover, Managing Director of Marketing and Events. “Our goal is, and will always be, to provide quality service and expert event planning to make your event one that you will not forget.”
Whatever type of event you plan, there are plenty of rental space options to choose from at The Center. The facility has two Exhibit Halls, with a combined total of 23,160-square-feet of event space; five 600-square-feet modular ballrooms with fold-out panels, which can be customized for either individual break-out meeting rooms or one overall 3,000-square-foot meeting space; theatre; three-story lobby; and front lawn and outdoor patio rental space.
“All of our event rental space can be arranged to meet your specific needs and to allow for social distancing,” Glover said. “The tables and chairs can easily be set up to meet the required six feet to practice social distancing as mandated by the state.”
Protective face masks are required inside the building following an Executive Order from the Governor’s Office.
To reserve event space at The Center, call Laura Glover (lglover@centertech.com) or Debra Hines (dhines@centertech.com) at 606-677-6000.
The Center is located at 2292 South U.S. 27 (at Traffic Light 15) in Somerset, KY.
Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold "Hal" Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.