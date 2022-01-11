The Center for Rural Development and Lake Cumberland Performing Arts will celebrate the life and times of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Wednesday, Feb. 2, in a School Time Theatre performance and separate evening performance for the general public.
The compelling story of Dr. King will be portrayed in a new dramatic play, “I Have a Dream,” presented by the professional theatre company Virginia Repertory Theatre.
Local and area students will have an opportunity to view the School Time Theatre performance at 10 a.m. at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset followed by a special evening performance at 6:30 p.m. for the general public.
This is one of two School Time Theatre performances planned for 2022 and commemorates Black History Month in February.
“School Time Theatre was started as a way for students to enjoy a live theatrical performance that they might not otherwise have exposure to,” said Laura Glover, managing director of marketing and events at The Center for Rural Development. “All of the school performances incorporate an educational component into the programming and make learning fun for children of all ages.”
“I Have a Dream” traces Dr. King’s humble beginnings in Atlanta, GA., through his extraordinary evolution into one of the 20th Century’s foremost figures.
Advanced registrations are required for School Time Theatre performances. Schools must fill out an online registration form on the School Time Theatre page at www.centertech.com to reserve seats.
Admission is $5 per student or teacher. One complimentary teacher (supervisor) admission will be provided for every 10 paid admissions. Your reservation and advance payment will reserve the requested number of seats in the theatre.
The next School Time Theatre performance will feature a side-splittin’, foot-stompin’, musical adventure, “The Little Red Hen,” on Thursday, April 14, at 10 a.m. for students and 6:30 p.m. for the general public.
Tickets to the evening performance of “I Have a Dream” and “The Little Red Hen” are $15 (plus fees) for adults and $10 (plus fees) for students. For tickets, call the Box Office at 606-677-6000, stop by The Center at 2292 South U.S. 27 (at Traffic Light 15) in Somerset, KY., or order online at www.centertech.com.
School Time Theatre is presented by The Center for Rural Development and Lake Cumberland Performing Arts.
The Kentucky Arts Council, the state arts agency, provides operating support to Lake Cumberland Performing Arts with state tax dollars and federal funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.
Established in 1996 through the vision of U.S. Congressman Harold "Hal" Rogers, (KY-05), and other leaders, The Center for Rural Development is a nonprofit organization fueled by a mission to provide leadership that stimulates innovative and sustainable economic development solutions and a better way of life in Southern and Eastern Kentucky. In its 45-county primary service region, The Center provides innovative programs in leadership, public safety, technology, and arts and culture. The Center is committed to constantly expanding its capabilities in order to deliver a range of key services throughout Kentucky and the nation.
