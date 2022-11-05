The Center for Rural Development is now accepting applications for the 2023 Rogers Scholars Program.
Rogers Scholars — The Center’s flagship youth program — is open to high school rising juniors in Southern and Eastern Kentucky seeking to build their skills in leadership, entrepreneurship, technology, and community service.
The program provides valuable leadership skills and exclusive college scholarship opportunities for young people to fulfill their potential as the region’s next generation of business and entrepreneurial leaders.
To be eligible for Rogers Scholars, you must:
Be a current sophomore in high school.
Live in The Center for Rural Development's 45-county primary service area. The service area consists of the following Kentucky counties: Adair, Bath, Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Elliott, Estill, Floyd, Garrard, Green, Harlan, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Metcalfe, Monroe, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Russell, Taylor, Wayne, Whitley, and Wolfe.
Have a strong interest in developing skills in leadership, technology, entrepreneurship, and community service.
Have a cumulative grade point average of at least 3.0 (on a 4-point scale).
For more information or questions about the application process, call Amy Ellis at 606-677-6000 or email aellis@centertech.com.
The deadline to apply for the Rogers Scholars Program is Jan. 31, 2023.
