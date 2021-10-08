Our vintage photo this week comes from another Knox Countian, Dorothy Jean Elam Oxendine.
Dorothy said this photo is of the Union College Student Center Board. Their authentic looking covered wagon was pulled by a tractor and was built on Bill Oxendine’s farm.
Notice the lantern hanging from the top of the frame and the milk can sitting on the bottom far right.
Coming up in the next few weeks are scary stories better known as haint tales.
I would like to thank Dorothy Jean Oxendine for allowing me to use her photo from her personal collection.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at 606-546-3940 or seriousuu@yahoo.com.
If you have a haint tale, send it to me via email. It just might appear in the paper.
