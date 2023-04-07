Dewitt Elementary’s Kindergarten and First Grade classes wanted to complete a February Outreach Kindness Project for their local communities. Students, along with Mrs. Frost and Mrs. Moren began to use problem solving techniques in order to formulate an achievable way for students to effectively express kindness.
After discussing several projects to help our local communities, the classes decided they would unite with Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice of the Bluegrass) to help make fidget blankets and bibs for the patients in hospice.
Bluegrass Care Navigators was thrilled to hear of this kindness project. Therefore, the primary students discussed ways they could help other volunteers. The students decided they would bring in fabric and other items to be used to make the blankets and bibs. After discussing the matter further, the primary students decided they wanted to get the entire school involved in this project. Students from all grade levels participated in bringing in material, ribbon, etc., for this project.
Then, it was time to problem solve again. The students, teachers, and the volunteers discussed how the blankets could get sewn since the students were too young to operate a sewing machine. It was decided they would ask some of the ladies of Highland Park Baptist Church, in Heidrick, if they would help with the sewing. The ladies agreed to help the students with their kindness project…and the sewing began! Once all sewing was complete, the blankets and bibs were prayed over by the congregation of Highland Park Baptist Church.
A simple classroom discussion about how the students could show kindness to others, brought forth 42 fidget blankets and several adult bibs that will go to alzehemier’s patients with the Bluegrass Care Navigators office in Barbourville, which services Knox, Laurel, Clay, Harlan, Whitley, and Bell Counties. As a matter of fact, one fidget blanket and two bibs have already been given to a local family from the Dewitt area.
Finally, on March 14th, the students, teachers, instructional assistants, and principal Dewayne Smith, took a field trip to the local Bluegrass Care Navigators office. Their goals were to deliver the items that had been created and to learn about the services that office offers to help the families in these six communities. The BCN Staff was excited to receive the items and offered their heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped make their project a success. In addition, the students were given a chance to help color a large coloring sheet to help brighten the staff members’ days.
In sum, students in Kindergarten and First grade wanted to do a kindness project. They problem solved ways to complete it from beginning to end. This project involved students, their families, their school, a national community organization, a local church, and now their students ask you, “What kindness project or deed can you do to make our community a better place to live in?”
