The “Greatest Show on Earth” came to Lynn Camp High School on Saturday and Sunday, December 14-15, as the students presented their rendition of the famous 2017 musical film, “The Greatest Showman.”
From childhood through fatherhood, P.T. Barnum, played by LC student Jake Hendrickson, has a bumpy rise to fame that is explored through his creation of a circus. He takes in the “misfits” of society and builds a sense of family among his performers, turning the view of them being “ugly” into them being a beautiful treasure.
Lynn Camp’s performance brought a positive message of ambition to achieve one’s biggest dreams and also a sense of being included among peers.
