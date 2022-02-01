For 8 years now, I have written articles for the Advocate in celebration of Black History Month.
This year I’d like to share with you a personal request that I put on my Facebook page for friends of mine both near and far who were attending Knox Central High School in the years 1961 throughout the early to mid 1960’s
I have been asked to gather stories about the early days of integration of Knox Central High School during the Years of 1961-63 and possibly later.
I graduated in 1963, but several of my friends did not graduate until later. What I need you to do is think back to those first days you experienced after integration during the fall.
I was a Junior that year and had American History with Milo Griffith and Dora Mae Potter.
I am not sure who my friends knew or what their experiences were like. So, I would like you to try and remember that first year. Maybe your memories are from another year, fall of 63 or 64. That’s okay, too.
Please take your time; think back to when you walked down the hallways during those years.
Who did you see? What did you see? How did you feel? Were you nervous? Did you realize at the time both the (African American students) and (Caucasian students) were making history in our little corner of Kentucky?
Please play music that might take you back to that time. Please write down all memories that come to the surface of your thoughts.
Call or text other people and ask them questions. Sometimes friends will jog your memory. I am doing this along with you as well.
If you wish to remain anonymous, I will respect your privacy. I will give everyone time to write, and I’ve extended the deadline to February 13, 2022. Your story needs to be between 75-100, words.
These will appear in the Advocate’s Museum Corner and in the Knox Countian, the magazine printed quarterly by the Knox County Historical Museum .
“Life can only be understood backwards but it must be lived forwards.” Soren Kierkegaard.
I would like to thank Doug Logan, Millie Ledford Lee, Wilda Hammons Moore, Bill Messer and Glenda Messer Owens for already submitting their memories.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached on Facebook and email: seriousuu@yahoo.com.
