For 8 years now, I have written articles for the Advocate in celebration of Black History Month.
This year, I would like to share with you several personal stories that friends of mine have written who went to Knox Central during the years of 1961-63.
These stories I have collected were written about the early days of integration during fall of 1961. I already knew what the integration plans were for Knox Central that fall. Knox County School System had made arrangements with the Rosenwald teachers, principal and community about the students who would be attending the Knox County Public Schools in the fall. Since my father, Sherman Oxendine was the American History teacher at Knox Central, and was scheduled to be my history teacher, I felt rather excited, but a bit nervous to meet these new students.
Our second story this week comes from Doug Logan, a classmate and a former Knox County resident now living in Simpsonville, Kentucky. Doug writes:
My Memories of Integration at Knox Central
I remember Knox Central High School when there were no Black people walking through the hallways. I did not think about it that much back then, because I thought that was the way it would always be.
Late in my sophomore year the rumors were starting go around that Barbourville Rosenwald would become integrated with our school the very next school year of 1961-1962.
The first thing I thought of was that our athletic program was getting ready to make a big step forward.
I already knew a lot of the students that were coming to our school. I also knew that the very first day they arrived would make it their school as well. I do not remember any anger or resentment being spoken, but if there were, I was clueless.
I was actually proud of our student body for receiving our new friends with open arms. Milo Adams Griffin , Ken Doghouse Williams, John Lee Washington, Noble Potter, Curt Jones, and many other people that I could mention became our classmates and friends.
Knox Central’s athletic fortunes and performances did soar making us so proud of our school. Albert Gregory was the one key that made our transition go so smoothly. He was class personified becoming our biggest fan, and he was responsible for the lessons taught to his players.
Mr. Gregory’s students carried over from Rosenwald to Knox Central. He, by the way, became one of my heroes.
