For 8 years now, I have written articles for the Advocate in celebration of Black History Month. This year, I would like to share with you several personal stories that friends of mine have written who went to Knox Central during the years of 1961-63.
These stories I have collected were written about the early days of integration during fall of 1961. I already knew what the integration plans were for Knox Central that fall. Knox County School System had made arrangements with Rosenwald teachers, principal, and community about which students and teachers would be attending the Knox County Public Schools in the fall.
Since my father, Sherman Oxendine was the American History teacher at Knox Central, and was scheduled to be my history teacher, I felt rather excited, but a bit nervous to meet these new students.
Our story this week comes from Bill Messer, a friend of mine since High School at Knox Central. Bill lives in Winston Salem, North Carolina, and currently, he is an interim minister at St. Clemmons First Baptist Church just outside of Winston Salem, North Carolina. Bill writes:
In the fall of 1962, I joined the members of the varsity football team two or three weeks prior to the first day of school. Coach Charles Black was the first and only person to announce and discuss the topic of integration.
As football players, he challenged us to take the lead and set the example for the other students. Coach made it clear to all of us that he would play the best player at each position regardless of his color.
Fifty years later at a state high school track meet in Fairbanks, Alaska, I talked with Milo Griffith a stellar athlete from Rosenwald High about the commitment that year from our football coach, Black. I asked Milo if he felt that Coach Black had kept his word. Milo agreed that he did.
In addition to Milo, I remember Dennis Parrott, Ken Williams, and John Washington. After school began, I recall that a few students protested but their protests lasted only a few days. I never felt fearful or threatened at that time or later. I do not remember a single fight on or off the football field between the white and black students.
In 1962, I was not really aware that our class was a part of one of the most important movements in United States history!
I would like to thank Bill Messer for his personal story of integration.
