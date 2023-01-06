It doesn’t take but a literal minute or two to discover what J.J. Lockard is all about. Sitting in the Barbourville City School Gymnasium during this interview, he was stopped every few minutes by passersby. None of them were strangers. All knew J.J. to be someone who truly cared about them individually. He didn’t disappoint; he had a genuine, warm, caring, salutation for every single person. Several required hugs.
It was the defeat of the repulsive “C” word that had brought J.J. to this meeting today. In January of last year, he was diagnosed with throat cancer. “It was a pretty good sized mass,” J.J. explained. He was shocked that a doctor was willing to come all the way from Tennessee just to operate on him that day. However J.J., in his usual, “where are you from” conversations, had unknowingly formed a special bond with the doctor.
Once the operation was complete, there were rounds of radiation and chemotherapy. The second round of chemotherapy sent his kidneys into a pretty bad shape. He was forced to spend two weeks in the hospital and stop radiation for a while, but he was able to finish radiation in May. Now he travels daily to get iv fluid infusions for his kidneys. He chuckles, “I’m a celebrity down there! They roll out the red carpet for me.”
J.J. recently had a CT Scan, a MRI, and an endoscopy. He said everything was wonderful. The doctors couldn’t have been more pleased with his results.
He stated, “We’ve come a long way. It’s overwhelming; my community has made me feel like I was something special when I know I ain’t.” Tears seemed to well in his eyes, “ I’m just like everybody else that comes in here. But everyone asked me, ‘What do you need?’ ‘What can I do for you today?’ ‘Can I take you here?’ ‘Do you need anything?’ My grass was mowed every week by two good friends of mine. They weed-eated and wouldn’t take a dime!”
“In the public’s eyes,” J.J. said, “I was smiling and appeared happy. Everybody thought I was doing fine. Which I was, but in my mind I had a lot of wondering ‘Why?’” Then, J.J. began to think about what a great life he has had. “I moved here and I live in a great community. I’ve got thousands of friends and I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.”
J.J. expressed that the compassion of this community has truly touched him because not long ago he got in a rut and had a bad attitude. Then, he said to himself, “This isn’t the attitude that anyone should have. I wouldn’t want any of my kids I’ve coached here, tutored, or picked at to act this way. So, I turned that around and my attitude is a lot better.”
“Healing from cancer,” he admitted, “is a hard journey because of all the things it takes away from you.” He said he was kept away from his grandkids in order to protect him from the possibility of getting the flu. His social life has mostly been seeing a few people at oncology every day. Other days he just wanted to be left alone. J.J. acknowledged that he has put his wife through more than he should have through all of this. “But she’s been a champ,” He continued, “She happens to be in the medical field. She saw so much that it overwhelmed her too.”
J.J. doesn’t know if or when he will continue helping the basketball coaches, but he admits that it’s not the basketball part that he enjoys, it’s teaching the kids life lessons. When J.J. sat on the bleachers with them, he knew some had terrible home lives and others had everything. It was his goal to know which kid needed a pat on the back and which one needed a kick in the butt in order to perform to their potential. Of course, he knew how to handle both.
“I’ve always preached to the coaches I’ve helped that all kids are special.” J.J. explained, “They are going to play ball, but how many of them are going to the next level? Very few. How many are going to the big level? Probably none from this area unless they’re one in a million, but they can define themselves by what they do in this gym. They will be legends around here their whole life. To me the life lessons they learn about real things is more important than any basketball. Let them know no matter where they came from, it doesn’t define them. What defines them is what they do with what they have. That’s what I tried to teach when I was a go-between for the parents, the players, and the coaches.
This time last year, Derek Collins called me to say they needed me because the boys were kind of down. I walked in and they had the whole gym full of people. I saw the cheerleaders, the dance team, the ball players, the little kids, and the kids in grades 1-12. Me, my wife and my girls couldn’t believe the support that the Little School was giving us.”
Today, as J.J. sits here in the same gymnasium, though they are not present, he still feels the love and devotion that the Little School and this community continues to extend to him. He boldly stated, “I believe I will continue to get better.”
