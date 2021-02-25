This is the 6th year that I have published articles featuring prominent African American citizens from Barbourville. This week’s article features Randy Clark, Barbourville’s first African American Assistant Police Chief, whose photo is shown above.
Randy went to school in Knox County, first attending Boone Height Elementary, then Knox Central High School and the Knox County Vocational School studying Electricity. He also took general studies courses at Union College and later studied at The Department of Criminal Justice, Richmond, Kentucky.
Randy recalled his father, Mitchell Clark being his mentor. Mitchell was a custodian for the Knox County Board of Education for over 25 years and a custodian at Union College for over 35 years. He said his father was the man he wanted to grow up to become. Randy said my father taught me everything I needed to know in life primarily, how to be a Christian, how to be a great father and how to take care of my family. After his father’s death in 1992, his mentor became his Mother, Conchita Clark. His Mother taught him what real courage looks like while a raging sickness took over her body. She often told her son, “God’s got this; don’t worry. Everything is gonna be just fine.”
Randy had several jobs before becoming a police officer. While in high school, he worked stocking shelves at Family Dollar. Later he worked as a steel fabricator at Westinghouse Electric in London, Kentucky. In 1995, he joined the Barbourville Police Department and since 2018, he has been working as Pineville Independent School’s Resource Officer.
Randy made this statement the day he was promoted to Assistant Chief, “My main goal is to help the men in their careers,” he said, “and to give them direction and to share what’s kept me here: some of the wisdom and common sense. We have a great group of men here, and I want to see them all finish their careers…and go home safe every night.”
Randy said his greatest contribution to his community has been being a police officer. “The focus of my job has allowed me to help, protect, and serve all the citizens in my community. My whole career I just wanted to be an example to other young men especially young African American men so that they know the sky is the limit when they put God first.”
WYMT reporter Rachel Johnson, wrote on July 31, 2017, “On the day of his retirement, Randy celebrated with colleagues, friends, and family members including his mother. He spent all 22 of his years with the Barbourville City Police Department serving the town, as a successor to the many men who retired before him. In his remarks, Clark said, “I want to thank the older fellows, who have already retired. If it were not for them, teaching me and guiding me in the right direction, I would not have become the officer I am now,” said Clark.
I would like thank Randy Clark, Rachel Johnson, The Times Tribune, and the Advocate. Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and 606-546-3940.
