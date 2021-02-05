This is the 6th year that I have published articles featuring prominent African American citizens from Barbourville and surrounding areas. This week’s article features Jacqueline Pillay whose photo is shown above.
Jacquie grew up in Flat Lick, Kentucky. Her father was a courier for Purolator, and her mother was a homemaker. Jacquie told me, “When I was young, I loved animals and dreamed of being a vet because I always had a big heart.” She attended Knox Central High School graduating in 1988. Because she was a caretaker by nature and her stomach could not handle anything medical, she decided vet school was not for her. She attended Union College majoring in psychology and sociology graduating in 2001.
All the time that Jacquie was attending school, she said that she had many family members who served as mentors who she looked to for guidance and support. She said since community service had been instilled in her most of her life, she discovered that KCEOC was the perfect place for her.
After college, she worked as an IMPACT PLUS Case Manager at Baptist Health. As a case manager she linked children with severe behavioral problems in the foster system with intensive outpatient care to prevent hospitalization. Following that, she worked as an Accounts Receivable Specialist at Baptist Health.
In the area of volunteer work, Jacquie is involved with her church’s activities, St. Gregory’s Catholic Church. She currently serves as Secretary of The Barbourville Women of Vision Club. Another area of volunteer work centered on her being the Committee Chair of the International Community Service with the GFWC Kentucky Junior Woman’s Study Club. She was the first and only African American woman in the GFWC KY Barbourville Junior Woman’s Club from 2013-19.
Currently she is a Career Advisor at KCEOC WIOA Kentucky Career Center. In this position she helps people who have been displaced from their jobs to obtain training and re-enter the workforce. She explains to her clients that it is possible to change careers no matter what their age. She said this job is extremely rewarding and she has had several success stories.
I would like to thank Jacqueline Pillay for allowing me to interview her for this story.
Dora Sue Oxendine Farmer can be reached at seriousuu@yahoo.com and 606-546-3940.
