After 57 years of service, Outside Superintendent Jay Hampton retired from Cumberland Valley Electric on January 12.
Hampton joined the co-op in 1965 after college. He began his career clearing brush before moving on to the line crew. Over the years he would rise to the role of Outside Superintendent, a role described as “getting everybody out to work and taking care of outages,” by long time colleague Rich Prewitt. Prewitt said of Hampton “in a big storm he’d be here all day and all night.”
Prewitt described Hampton “as the reason the lights got on as quickly as they did.” A retirement luncheon was held for Hampton on January 12 to celebrate his many years of service to the community. “Everyone will miss him greatly,” said Prewitt.
Hampton is still getting into the swing of his recent retirement. “It’s like I’m on vacation right now. I’m still letting it sink in,” he said. There were plenty of major weather events during Hampton’s tenure with Cumberland Valley, one that sticks out being the snow storm of 1998. On his many years with the company, Hampton stated “ I’m really proud of the people at Cumberland Valley and the work they do, I’ve really enjoyed my time there.”
