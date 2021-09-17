Mountain Advocate Co-Defensive Players of the Game

Devin Hoskins and Steve "Steve-O" Partin lead the Panthers in tackles on the season. They held true to their roles as they led Knox Central in tackles against the Paintsville Tigers. Partin also came up with a big interception, and served as the place kicker and punter for the Panthers, pinning the Tigers deep within their own territory on multiple punts.

