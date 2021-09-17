Brenton Willoughby and Matt Elkins scored the only two touchdowns for the Panthers against the Paintsville Tigers with one rushing touchdown each.
The Mountain Advocate Co-Offensive Players of the Game
- John Dunn | Sports Editor
-
- Updated
- 1 min to read
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
- Southeast announces mask mandate effective Aug. 6
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
Latest News
- SELF INFLICTED WOUNDS: Panthers' offensive woes give way to Paintsville victory
- Knox Central honors children fighting childhood cancer with balloon release
- The Mountain Advocate Co-Offensive Players of the Game
- The Mountain Advocate Co-Defensive Players of the Game
- ‘Constitution Week’ proclaimed for Sept. 17-23
- Gray man arrested for terroristic threatening
- Trafficking charges for Corbin man who ran stop sign
- KCHS to honor Knox County youth football players on 'Youth Night" against Paintsville
Most Popular
Articles
- College responds to civil suit in federal court
- MAKING HISTORY: Ivy Partin and Taylor Payne make history as first female football players to score points
- BARBOURVILLE McDONALD’S RESTAURANT OFFERING ENHANCED BENEFITS
- Lawsuit against college moves to federal court
- Daniel Boone Royalty Leading Candidates WEEk 2
- Corbin Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Production of Child Pornography
- City Council hears first ordinance addressing ‘unsafe structures’
- Knox Sheriff Department Arrests 2 on Federal Indictment
- Barbourville boys soccer makes history, claims first All "A" Championship
- Trafficking charges for Corbin man who ran stop sign
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.