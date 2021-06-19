I'm assuming nearly half of you will spend the upcoming weekends snapping beans and shucking corn, the other half probably eat it as soon as it is fixed. I love summer just for the garden vegetables alone. When my husband Nick and I were first married, we raised a small garden all on our own. It wasn't fancy but it was our first effort and we were certainly proud. I had an exceptionally good yield of my favorite sweet corn, called peaches and cream. Merely a couple rows, and as you know the ears are not big. I hand picked each beautiful cob and brought them inside in a large tub.
I planned on putting up at least a couple quarts in the freezer to enjoy later in the year. When gathering up what all I needed, I quickly realized there wasn't a single freezer bag in the house. As I headed out the door on a mission to the store, I asked Nick would he mind "shucking" the corn while I was out. Deeply immersed in front of an oversized television, he nodded and gestured for me to go
on.
Upon returning from the store, I immediately was ready to start cutting the corn off the cob. I was filled with excitement and pride thinking to myself what a great garden we had grown. Sitting on the counter was my empty tub, not an ear of corn in sight. I assumed he stuck them in the fridge, but upon inspection, no corn...
I asked Nick what he did with my corn over the volume of the television. He mumbled something that was incomprehensible. I could not register what exactly he said, maybe because I didn't want to. I repeated it to myself
before running outside to our rabbit hutch where they were feasting on my beautiful corn. I stormed back into the house weilding a half eaten ear of cornlike a sword at Nick. He thought I meant "chuck" the corn, as in throw it out!!! After that, he learned what shucking corn was and what it certainly was not. We love corn and this is a tried and true recipe that's easy to follow. If you have a recipe you want to share, email kdcole1120@gmsil.com
Southern Fried Skillet Corn
Ingredients:
6 ears of corn
3 tbsp flour
3 tsp sugar
1 tsp salt
1/4 tsp pepper
1-1/2 c.butter
Directions:
Shuck corn and pull off silks. In large bowl, cut corn off cob with sharp knife. Scrap up and down the cob to release starchy "milk" from each cob. Combine flour, sugar, salt, and pepper then add water. Whisk together. In large, heavy bottom skillet, add butter and once melted, add corn and flour mixture. Cook 20-25 minutes over medium low heat, stirring occasionally, do not let stick.
