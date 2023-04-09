Easter Sunday is an important moment for everyone to pause and reflect. It is important for a Christian because we are a people of faith and we profess to follow Jesus Christ as His disciples. This same moment is also important for those of no faith, limited faith and even for those who feel no connection at all to the Story of Jesus.
As a child, I remember clearly the facts surrounding Easter in my life. This was the one time I remember always getting new clothes, that is dress up clothes. The only other time getting clothes is implanted in my memory bank was when we went back to school each year. School clothes shopping was when you received a bunch of clothes. Easter on the other hand was the time when mother would look for the perfect outfit to represent my best look, non-wrinkled shirt and pant to wear, for this one special Sunday.
Today as an adult, I have a lot of thought about Easter, but the importance of this one Sunday has never escaped my reflection. Chocolate, marshmallow treats, bunny’s, hard-boiled colored eggs, I remember too, but that Sunday highlights the happenings on that day in history.
This coming Sunday for followers of Jesus is just like every Sunday Worship, or it should be, my opinion. Celebrating the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus is what we Christians should do everyday, but the marked Easter Sunday Celebration is all about dying, death, life and eternal life. For people who live without any acknowledgment of faith or practice, Easter Sunday is a great day to begin a search and begin to seek to find, what Easter is all about. The Story of Jesus is all about you and me.
