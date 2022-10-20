The Sweet Sadness of Autumn

The thin clear air is beginning to turn sharp chill in the late evening. Autumn leaves are making claim of this season. The signs of summer clearly gone, leaving me with a feeling of sweet sadness.
There is the silence of the evening insect song from the garden. A few tomatoes bitten by Jack Frost left on the vine alongside the last of the marigolds struggling to stand at attention. My list is long of the things I hoped to do this summer. Maybe next summer I’ll get to the projects left undone, maybe not.
Daylight hours being darkened bit by bit makes my excuse for not finishing projects easier now that autumn leaves are falling. I make the promise to myself to try again next summer.
The sweet sadness I’m feeling takes completely over as I cut back and trim all garden perennials. I remember a few weeks earlier the same feeling of sadness rush over me as I watched - one by one - the hummingbirds disappear from feeding in the garden.
As a child, I remember looking for the first flash of iridescence color, of a tiny bird hovering right in front of my eyes, no larger than my thumb. I truly believed at that time that hummers carried fairies on their tiny backs and fairies were known to do magical things like sprinkling pixie dust in my grandma’s garden.
From those childhood days of believing in magic, hummingbirds have always enchanted me. We marvel at those tiny creatures and enjoy their company all spring through fall.
For some unknown reason, we had many more hummingbirds this year than in past seasons. So much more that I was convinced they were nesting close by. I was told that our backyard was like a natural habitat. My garden provided water for different levels of flowers, shrubs, sun and shade.
I spent hours scouting for signs of signs of tiny nesting, creating a variety of vegetation and providing the female with choices of where to nest. I was told, “if you ever see a hummingbird nest, it is unforgettable.”
As I clean the hummingbird feeders to store away with my trusted garden tools for winter, I reminisce about this summer garden and the jeweled tone colors of the ruby throated hummers that graced my garden.
You can be sure this coming spring I will place the feeders early in hope to lure and welcome the jewels of summer back once again.
To experience the wonder of the tiniest birds that adds color and mystery to the garden. Just maybe they will bring fairies to live in my mossy green places and sprinkle pixie dust to help my garden grow.
