Mary Thelma Deaton Hammons, 102, formerly of Knox County, departed this life peacefully, June 13, 2020. Thelma was joyfully born to Sophia Roark and Joe Deaton on February 1, 1918. Thelma was the third child in a family of fifteen children.
Thelma is preceded in death by her husband, John E. Hammons. Thelma and John married on December 20, 1941 and settled down in the Heidrick community to build their life together. They had one cherished daughter, Trena Hammons Moore (Robert) of Somerset, Ky. Thelma became a devoted, life-long member of the Highland Park Baptist Church, where she served the church as treasurer for many years. Thelma loved her church family and she cared for her church family as if they were her own.
Thelma worked as a bookkeeper for forty-seven years for the Knox County Board of Education. She retired in 1983 at age sixty-five. Thelma was known by family and friends alike, as a “Grand Lady”, as she was always so gracious and polite. To recognize her noteworthy accomplishments and contributions to Kentucky society, Thelma was bestowed the honor of a Kentucky Colonel title in 1972. In her free time, Thelma was a gifted seamstress, lovingly making all of her adored daughter Trena’s, wardrobe. She also very much enjoyed quilting, gardening, growing flowers and traveling. Most of all, though, Thelma enjoyed being a mother and grandmother to her beloved family, whom she loved immensely.
In addition to her husband, John E. Hammons, and her parents, Sophia Roark Deaton and Joe Deaton, Thelma was preceded in death by fourteen siblings, six brothers-in-law and five sisters-in-law: Lorene Deaton, Beatrice Carroll (Frank), Sally Messer (Paul), Opal Mooneyham (Glenn), Bassett Deaton (Juanita), T.A. Deaton (Betty Lou), Charles “Toots” Deaton (Mary), Toby Deaton, Ralph “Jack” Deaton, Norma Jo “Jody” Smith (Arlie), Billie Sue Martin (Malcolm), Janice Cooke (Don), Bonnie Deaton, and Roger Deaton (Betty). Also preceding Mrs. Hammons in death were her nephews: Stewart Wayne Deaton, Tommy Deaton, Tony Cooke, David Taylor Deaton and one great niece, Zoey Deaton.
Thelma is survived by her loving daughter Trena Hammons Moore, son-in-law Robert Moore, three grandchildren: John Robert Moore, Robert Daniel (Stacy) Moore, and Rebecca Ann Moore and one great grandson, Ethan Moore – all of Somerset, Ky. She leaves behind as well to mourn her passing, one sister-in-law, Betsy Deaton of Louisville, a former sister-in-law, Betty Simpson Deaton of Louisville and a host of loving nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbors. Thelma will be missed greatly by all who knew her.
The family of Mrs. Thelma Hammons will receive friends at the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel on Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. Funeral Services for Thelma will be on Wednesday, June 17, at 2:00 P.M. at the Highland Park Baptist Church in Heidrick. Visitation for Mrs. Hammons on Wednesday will be at the church from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour. Brother Jeffrey Branum will be officiating, assisted by Brother Dale Rose and Brother Jarred Styles. Musical tributes will be performed in Mrs. Hammons honor, by Terry and Wendell Hinkle, and by The Highland Park Baptist Church Choir. Mrs. Hammons will be laid to rest following the funeral service in the Doolin Cemetery in Heidrick. Those serving as Pallbearers will be Allen Messer, Ted Messer, Danny Cooke, Denver Cooke, Tim Deaton, Tracy Deaton, Scott Martin, Phillip Martin, Roger Dale Deaton, Mike Deaton, Shannon Smith and Rick Deaton. Honorary Pallbearers for Mrs. Hammons will be all of her nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Hammon’s family extends a special invitation to all those who come to pay their respects to Thelma, to please wear a special hat of your choosing, to honor Thelma and the wonderful person and lady she was.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, extend our sincere sympathies to the family and friends of Mary Thelma Deaton Hammons.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of all arrangements for Thelma Deaton Hammons.
