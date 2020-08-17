Barbourville, Ky. – Thelma Morse, “Granny”, 86, passed away, Tuesday, August 12, 2020 at the Mountain View Nursing Home. Thelma was the daughter of James Matt Mills and Julia Bargo Mills, joyfully born to them on November 24, 1933 in Mills, Ky. (Knox County). Thelma was a long-time resident of both Walker, Ky. and Barbourville. She worked many years at the Knox County Hospital as a CNA.
Thelma united in marriage on October 15, 1951 to General Smith and to this union two sons, Kenneth and Ronnie, were born. Later in life, after Thelma’s first husband had passed away, Thelma married Claude Morse and they created a life and home together in Barbourville.
Thelma loved her family dearly. She also had a strong faith in God. Thelma was a member of the Salem Baptist Church in Mills, Ky. Thelma was known to be quiet and reserved until she got to know you. In her spare time, she enjoyed canning, quilting and fishing. Thelma provided an abundance of information and insight about her beloved community Stinking Creek, for a book that was published about the area tilted “Stinking Creek”.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents: James Matt Mills and Julie (Bargo) Mills; her special sister, Edna Mills Wiggins; three brothers: infant Billy Carroll Mills, James Mills, Jr., and Johnny Mills; and three nephews: Lloyd Mills, Terry Mills, and Bobby Wiggins. Thelma’s first husband, and father of her children, General Smith and their beloved son Ronnie Smith of Barbourville, Ky. also preceded her in death. As did her second husband, Claude Morse and many other dear family members and friends.
Thelma is survived by her son Kenneth Smith (Fey) of Troy, Oh.; a sister, Zelma Jordan of Barbourville, Ky.; five grandchildren; 10 beautiful great grandchildren; three nieces; 3 nephews; and a host of great nieces and nephews.
