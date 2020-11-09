Theodore “Ted” Spurlock, age 93, of Corbin passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Christian Health Center in Corbin.
He was born in Harlan County to the late George and Senora Wilson Spurlock. Ted was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He loved woodworking, photography, and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife Roberta Baker Spurlock; two brothers and two sisters.
Ted is survived by his Children, Pamela Reddick and husband Gary; Ronnie Spurlock and wife Monica, and Tammy Spurlock; Grandchildren, Brad Byrd, Brian Byrd, April Emmons, Ron Spurlock Jr., and Ashley Miller; Great Grandchildren, McKenzie, Noah, Owen, Packston, Dalton, Katie, Olivia, Jace, Cooper, and Tanner; and by several other family members and friends.
All services for Ted will be private. Burial will take place in Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily, Ky.
