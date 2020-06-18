Mr. Theodore “Ted” Wayne Napier, age 56 of Valley Lane, London, Kentucky passed away on Sunday morning at his residence.
He was the father of Brittani Napier of Corbin, Kentucky. He was the brother of Helen Vanover and husband, Russell of London, Kentucky, Teresa Campbell and husband, Eddie of Ozark, Missouri, Deborah Roberts and husband, Gary of Hyden, Kentucky, Cathy Napier and Fiance, Gary Nantz of London, Kentucky, Charlie Napier, Jr of Williamsburg, Kentucky and Karen Napier and husband, Preston of Middleburg, Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Ruby Victoria Baker Napier and by one brother, Jimmy Darrell Napier. He was also blessed with several other family members and friends to mourn his passing. He was of the Pentecostal/Holiness faith and a self employed construction worker. He had a love for Classic Cars and Southern Rock-n-Roll, particularly, Lynard Skynyrd and Chris Stapleton.
