It was a beautiful weekend in Barbourville to celebrate a “Toyland” Christmas with the annual “I Believe in Santa Claus Christmas Parade” followed by the lighting of the Courthouse Christmas tree. The weather was nice and allowed for people to come out without fear of getting sick, and that’s always a good thing.
Barbourville Tourism Director Marcia Dixon never ceases to amaze with her creative ideas to bring our town to life, and the Street Department for making Marcia’s visions a reality is truly a work no other town in our region comes close to. We have the very best here in Knox County!
The program before the tree lighting featured a children’s choir, the Lynn Camp Middle/High choir as well as others singing before switching on what might be the most beautiful tree i’ve seen in my 19 years at the Mountain Advocate. Each year it looks amazing, but this year it is just stunning.
A year ago I tackled a subject I want to revisit in this column, and that’s why we do things how we do, and what we might want to do differently. We’re always evolving in our method, but we never deviate from our mission.
Each week as I put the newspaper together and give it a final read (well, several reads), I think, “What can we be doing differently?” or “Does this really affect the public or move the needle in any meaningful conversations we need to be having?” Oftentimes, “news” doesn’t do that.
We believe wholeheartedly that there is much more good than bad — much more positive than negative — news to report on. The thing is, we want to write the good features. We want to tell your amazing stories in our printed newspaper.
It’s easy to cover most of the news... press releases, arrest citations, court dockets... all these things have their place and make it easy to fill a newspaper with hard news each week. That’s not what we want to do, though. We don’t want to take the road because it’s easy.
When it comes to essays about people, their businesses, their heritage... we have to first know about it. There’s a few people around who seem to know everyone and everything going on, but those people are getting fewer and farther between to find. In a day where social media seems to rule when it brings people together, it turns out we truly know less about each other than we’ve ever known. That’s an astounding revelation. I think that’s where good reporting comes in. We can tell the stories the community wants to hear, and what it needs to hear.
We aren’t going to just show up and take photos at every event in the county. That doesn’t make fiscal sense for us. A newspaper is a business, afterall, but we’re a business with a very important purpose, one that is so important we are protected by the United States Constitution. Not many can say that.
We want to know about everything going on, and we can relay that information to the public better than any other outlet in Knox County. We are Knox County’s news source for a reason... people rely on us and trust us. We aren’t fly by night, and we’ve been here since 1904. We aren’t going anywhere.
We want to share your events but also your stories. We want to tell the story about your grandmother’s quilting or your son’s academic achievements. We want to talk about businesses that have served our community for decades. We want to tell your story. Won’t you help us do that? Our professional reporters know how to interview, write and catalog the information needed to write an epic story about what you think is important.
Reach out to me anytime. Let’s talk about what you want to tell our readers about. Let’s work together and tell over 30,000 people your story. Let’s do it today.
Merry Christmas!
