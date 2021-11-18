The third suspect in the murder of Matthew Welsh has been arrested.
James Young, 35, of Corbin was one of three men indicted in October for Welsh's death. Charles McVey, 38, and Joseph Masters, 34, were arrested shortly after the July incident.
While Masters and McVey were indicted for murder, Young was indicted for complicity to commit murder. All three were indicted on four counts of kidnapping and first degree burglary.
Young was arrested at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday when the Kentucky State Police executed a warrant for his arrest. He was lodged into the Knox County Detention Center this morning at 9:55 a.m. and remains held on a $500,000 bond. A status hearing for Young was scheduled for November 29 before his arrest.
