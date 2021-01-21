Mr. Thomas D. Frelin, 75, of Rockholds, passed away Sunday morning, January 17, 2021 at Saint Joseph London. He was the son of the late Raymond Guy and Adeline McCracken Frelin born on February 23, 1945 in Clearfield, PA.
Thomas was a former heavy equipment operator with K & J Coal, E. M. Brown Coal and Rumpke Landfill. He faithfully served our country in the United States Navy and enjoyed deer and turkey hunting and spending time sitting on his porch.
On May 2, 1998, he united in marriage with Lois Carol Miles.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Thomas Frelin; two brothers, Raymond Guy and Carl Andrew Frelin and a niece, Lacy Adele Magagnotti.
Survivors include his loving wife, Lois Carol Frelin of Rockholds; a daughter and best friend, Cary Haney and husband, William, of Clearfield, PA; a son, David G. Frelin and wife, Amanda, of Clearfield, PA; a step-son, Aaron Miles of Columbus, OH; a sister, Bertha Jane Frelin of Clearfield, PA; a brother, Ron Frelin of Clearfield, PA; grandchildren, Christopher Dixion and wife, Melinda, Shelby Frelin, Leah Simcox and husband, Tyler, Taylor Stiner and husband, Ethan, Kyle Billings, Braze Greenaway and Brock Frelin; great grandchildren, Turkura, Katara, Dylon, Carter, Melody and Laretta; several aunts and uncles; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Thursday, January 21 at 7 P.M. with Rev. David Johnson and Rev. Ralph Jones officiating. Following a service in Pennsylvania, he will be laid to rest in the St. Mary of the Assumption Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Charles Miles, Charles David Miles, Jeremy Miles, Tommy Neal Miles, Aaron Miles and Robert Hill. Honorary bearers will be Donald and Vicki Ross and Wilbert and Bessie Siler.
Friends may call at the church Thursday after 5 P.M. until the funeral hour.
Expressions of sympathy may go to either the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association in his memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Please remember, during the continuing COVID-19 event, capacity restrictions, social distancing and the wearing of face coverings as mandated by the Governor of Kentucky will be followed during all services. We appreciate your help with these guidelines so we can continue to serve our community during these trying times in the safest manner possible.
