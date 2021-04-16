Thomas Edward Myers, age 52, of Corbin, passed away on Monday April 12, 2021 in Corbin.
He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and was a transport driver. A veteran of the US Army National Guard, he was active with Post #88 American Legion Riders where he served as treasurer. Thomas loved fishing and being outdoors.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jackson; niece, Tiffany Myers Byers, and nephew, Anthony Myers.
Thomas is survived by his children, Jeffrey Thomas Harrell (Lindsey), Kristen Myers (Ryan Mills), and Lauren Mason (Don); father, Truman Myers; siblings, Pamela Dorsey Burkett (Bruce), Rita G. Smith (Jerry), Mary Jean Nolan, James E. Myers (Tammy Mullins), Paul D. Jackson Jr. (Kayla); step children, Brandi Jones and Austin Ferguson; special friend, Amanda Noe, and by five grandchildren.
Visitation for Thomas Edward Myers will be from 1-3pm on Saturday April 17, 2021 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. His funeral service will be at 3pm on Saturday with Rev. David Johnson officiating.
Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Corbin. Serving as pall bearers will be Don Mason, Ryan Mills, Ronnie Johnson, Robert Keene, Jeff Harrell, Bruce Fox, Mickey Johnson, and Scott Johnson.
Those attending either the visitation or funeral service are reminded to wear a face coving and to social distance in accordance with COVID guidelines.
In lieu of flowers, donation will be accepted as a gift to help the family with expenses. To donate, please select the red icon "Donate Now." The family will be given a list of all who have made a donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.