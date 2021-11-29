On November 27, 2021 Knox County Deputies Jesse Smith and Scotty Wilson responded to a burglary in progress at a residence on KY 11 in Woolum.
When the deputies arrived they observed three individuals inside a large storage building. After confronting the three men and conducting an investigation, the deputies learned that the building had been broken into the night before by the same three men and some items had been taken.
Cody T Gregory age 28 of Girdler, KY, Aaron D Baker age 31 of Barbourville, KY and Justin Brock age 28 of Middlesboro, KY were arrested and charged with Burglary-3 rd Degree.
All three were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.