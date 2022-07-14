The Barbourville Police Department has three new Sergeants following a ceremony on July 6.
At a 3 p.m. ceremony held in the Barbourville City Council Chamber, three of Barbourville’s finest received what Mayor David Thompson called “well deserved” promotions. Officers Josh Lawson, Eric Martin, and Adam Townsley were all granted the rank of Sergeant. The promotions were a long time coming, having been delayed by the pandemic.
“Josh was due before now. Covid changed a lot and we felt it was time to get to where we should be,” Thompson said of the delayed promotion of veteran Lawson. Thompson noted that while Martin and Townley haven’t been with the force as long as Lawson, “they’ll do a great job. They were next in line and I think all three will help take some pressure off the Chief and Assistant Chief,” Thompson said.
