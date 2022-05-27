Three Knox County teachers were among 215 of their colleagues from across the state recently honored by Campbellsville University.
News of their selection as an Excellence in Teaching recipient came in April ahead of the May 14 ceremony on the Campbellsville campus. Superintendent Jeremy Ledford surprised each teacher with a folder that once opened contained a congratulatory message.
Danielle Matlock at Central Elementary School, Miranda Giles at Knox County Middle School, and Heidi Suttle at Lynn Camp High School represented Knox County Public Schools at the university's 36th annual award program.
