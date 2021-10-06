“Market on the Square, our first-ever community yard sale, was a huge success this year. At each yard sale, we had 30 to 40 vendors along with approximately 300 shoppers. As COVID-19 mandates were being lifted, Market on the Square provided an outdoor event for people to shop for unique items at bargain prices,” said Barbourville Tourism Director Marcia Dixon. “Also, Market on the Square served as a place for vendors and buyers to have the convenience of one-stop shopping without having to drive all over town looking for yard sales. We are already making plans for Market on the Square 2022 which will be held the first Saturday of each month April – October.”
Saturday also brought to a close Knox Street Thunder until it returns in April 2022. “What a fabulous car show! Knox Street Thunder Cruise-In featured over 100 vintage cars each month. People attending the show enjoyed seeing some old cars and talking to their owners,” said Dixon. “Knox Street Thunder also served as a great way to spend some time in beautiful, downtown Barbourville – shopping, eating at local restaurants, listening to music, or enjoying food trucks. The last car show was the best with over 125 vehicles, live music by Nick Liford, Backroads BBQ Food Truck and a drawing for a car trailer. We cannot wait to start making plans for an even bigger car show in 2022.”
