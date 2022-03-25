Ms. Tiffany Michelle Minton, 39, of Corbin, formerly of Barbourville, passed away Sunday evening, March 20, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of Loretta Minton Smith and the late Johnny Mills born on May 2, 1982 in Knox County.
Tiffany was a member of the Southeastern Baptist Church and attended the Lovell Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible and going to church, shopping, going to flea markets and playing with children.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandmother, Daisy Minton Mills, great grandmother, Drucie Isom and a cousin, Caleb Wagner.
Survivors include her loving mother, Loretta Smith of Barbourville; two sisters, Sonjalynn Seal and Stephanie Smith both of Corbin; four brothers, Brian Smith of Barbourville, Andrew Mills of London, Darien Bargo and Delvin Smith both of Barbourville; four nieces; five nephews; special cousins, Kristy Minton, Adam Isom and Lonnie Wayne Isom; special caregivers, Amanda and Jacob Martin, Angie Wagner, Little Lisa and Judy Martin; a special person in her life, Travis Mills; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, March 26 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Owen Smith, Rev. Mike Helton and Rev. Orangie Wheat officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Wagner and Price Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Brian Smith, Rodney Gray, Brayden Martin, Aden Wagner, Adam Isom, Travis Mills, Anthony Gray and Trevor Waskom.
Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday between 6 and 9 P.M., Friday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Saturday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
