It was a barn burner in Barbourville on Tuesday night as the Barbourville Tigers took on Clay County’s Tigers. It was a back and forth effort throughout the game as both teams did their best to secure a victory. By the final buzzer, however, It was Barbourville who came out on top with a final score of 70-58.
Barbourville got a big game from both Matt Warren and KT Turner to help them secure the win. Warren was the top scorer on the night with 26 points which included hitting on four from beyond the arc. Turner finished with 20 points including going 5-6 from the charity stripe. Travis Scott had a nice night as well finishing with 10 points.
Clay County was led by Hayden Harris who would go on to finish with 21 points. Landon Dezarn would come in behind him scoring 16 points which included hitting on four shot from deep range. Ethan Jackson contributed 11 points on the night as well.
