For years, and even today, I’ve heard plenty of people say they mainly buy the paper to see if they know anyone that got arrested.
“We have made an editorial decision to discontinue the publication of mugshot galleries, or mugshot photos that are not associated with a story or other editorial content, effective immediately,” reads the beginning of a 2020 statement from the country’s largest newspaper company and owner of The Courier-Journal, Gannett. “Mug shot galleries presented without context may feed into negative stereotypes and, in our editorial judgment, are of limited news value,” the statement continues - a rare Gannett decision that’s gained steam across the country. Should The Mountain Advocate follow suit?
If I was a reporter then and ran across my own mugshot from 2012 now, I’d put it on the front in color. A story with a mix of felony charges and unfathomable stupidity can’t be passed up, even if it embarrasses a naïve 19-year-old and sticks with him the rest of his life. On the other hand, is it really worth it to print a small black-and-white photo of someone because they forgot to pay a parking ticket? Failure to Appear, Contempt of Court, Nonpayment of Fines - they all run together in the arrest report with no further context.
While judging entries for another state’s press association awards contest earlier this year, one paper’s arrest section stuck out to me. I don’t remember the exact numbers, but it went something like this, “14,000 Some County residents obeyed the law this week, these 60 chose not to.” It got a laugh out of me. In hindsight though, what did it accomplish?
I can hear it now, “embarrass them and they won’t do it again.” As if having their mugshot printed will be what turns their life around, not the fines, jail time, rehab, license suspensions, home incarceration, ankle bracelets, getting fired, etc. The thing is, all those punishments come after a conviction. If I watch someone shoot a man in front of my office on Knox Street, he’s still innocent ‘til proven guilty.
John Hiner, Vice President of Content for MLive Media Group, told readers of his company’s outlets in a letter-to-the-editor that “Upon such review, we have determined that the reflexive use of mugshots does more to foster negative perceptions than to provide understanding to our readers.” WRCB in Chattanooga, The Orlando Sentinel, The Houston Chronicle, Lexington Herald-Leader parent company McClatchy, and even the San Francisco Police Department have policies not to release or share mugshots to some extent. Some organizations have eliminated general galleries while others have stopped using the mugshot altogether.
The website lawenforcementtoday.com published an editorial last year addressing one paper’s decision to stop publishing mugshots. “To make it perfectly clear, we do not discriminate. We will show mug shots and use physical descriptions of ANY and ALL criminals,” the piece reads. It later adds “Law Enforcement Today also prides itself on being an inclusive organization. We include all criminals… white, black, brown…males, females and everything in between…Catholics, protestants, Jews, Muslims…we discriminate against nobody who commits crimes. We crucify criminals on an equal opportunity basis.” The editorial does not mention the concept of being innocent until proven guilty, but it does state the site’s pride in not being “woke.” The article is written by someone using the name Patrick Henry, “a pseudonym for a writer who is a retired police officer. In the interest of not jeopardizing current employment, he is going by the name of one of our founding patriots.”
For years, when one Googled my name, several stories containing my mugshot were the first thing anyone saw. Oddly enough it took spelling my name a different way and getting to page four to find it these days. Still it gets brought up today, and has everywhere I’ve ever lived. It usually makes for a good laugh these days. When we shared an NPR story on January 6 last year covering the events at the Capitol, someone I went to school with commented “someone stupid enough to shine a laser at a helicopter,” replying to someone asking who wrote it. I didn’t write it, but I was that stupid at one point. Did having this attached to my name ever jeopardize my employment or other relationships? I don’t know. At least everything I write carries my real name.
