Timothy Ray Meadows, age 30, Hillsboro, OH formerly of London, was born in Cincinnati, OH on September 24, 1990 to Herschelle Meadows and Venessa Gilbert Meadows, and departed this life on April 11, 2021 in Hillsboro, OH. He was of the Pentecostal Faith and enjoyed Mudding, riding 4-wheelers, fooling with fighting Roosters, and time with family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents: Steve and Zola Gilbert, and Billy Marvin Meadows.
Timothy is survived by his loving mother: Venessa Meadows and James Tamboer of Hillsboro, OH; his father: Herschelle Meadows and Missy Crisp-Thompson of Cincinnati, OH; grandmother: Wanda Faye Meadows of Cincinnati, OH; a brother: Jeremy Steve Meadows and wife Mariah of Norwood, OH; a sister: Danielle Tamboer of Hillsboro, OH; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Timothy Meadows will be conducted in the East London Holiness Church on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. John Pugh and Rev. Jerry McKinnley Holland officiating. Burial will follow in the Gilbert Cemetery at Big Creek, KY with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the East London Holiness Church on Friday from 12 Noon to the funeral hour at 2. Due to the continuing Covid- 19 Pandemic, and new regulations from our Governor on gatherings all who attend all who attend will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.
To the loving family of Mr. Timothy Meadows, Larry, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
